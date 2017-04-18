Housing.com re-enters into rent biz

Realty portal Housing.com, which has recently merged with PropTiger.com, has re-entered into rent business and targets to list 2 lakh homes in the next three months.

Housing.com, which was founded in 2012, initially focused on providing independently verified listings of homes to address the issue of finding homes for rent in metros and major cities.

However, the company had in November 2015 decided to restructure its business to focus only on buying and selling of apartments.

"... the reintroduction of rentals is a crucial step for the brand which was a leading player in the segment," Housing.com said in a statement.

With the relaunch, the portal has over 60,000 verified units listed to be rented with the number expected to exceed 2,00,000 in three months.

Housing.com, part of Elara Technologies Pte Ltd which also owns PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, said its rentals offering has gone live on the portal.

The reintroduction of rentals has been done ahead of the scheduled timeframe which earlier was slated closer to the middle of the year.

"Following its recent merger with PropTiger to form India's largest digital real estate company, this move will further strengthen Housing.com's position within the real estate ecosystem," the statement added.

The rental feature on Housing.com has been enhanced with new features aimed at improving the overall experience for home seekers.

The re-entry into the rental business will also contribute substantially to the overall traffic to the portal which is expected to touch 10 million by the end of FY18.