Hope telecom is not the new steel: Arun Jaitley

Moneycontrol News

Expressing concerns over the financial troubles of the telecom industry, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley does not want the industry’s balance sheets to turn red. Stopping short of likening the telecom sector to debt-laden steel space, Jaitley told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview: “I hope telecom is not the new steel.”

Banks’ lending to the telecom sector stands at around Rs 82,200 crore, and industry experts expect intense tariff war and high taxes to squeeze Indian telecom operators going ahead.

Addressing their need of the hour, Jaitley said he would look into the sector’s moratorium demands. He also expected telecom regulators to ensure fair competition.

Jaitley expressed confidence that that both the telecom ministry and the telecom regulator (TRAI) will act in the best interests of the telecom industry.

The government has set up an inter-ministerial group to suggest a policy to address the financial health of the telecom industry. The telecom companies are expected ask the government to reduce levies like licence fee and spectrum usage charges to ease the current financial pressure.

According to an India Ratings and Research report in February, “The industry has been going through a tumultuous period... Credit profile is likely to weaken in FY18 with a fall in profits and a rise in debt, due to spectrum and network-related capex. Free cash flows will be negative due to the double whammy of weaker earnings and capex.”

“Stabilisation of the pricing would be the key driver to revise the sector outlook back to stable. Return of pricing power and/or substantially higher data volumes are critical to generate the desired return on large investments made into the sector. Clarity on the market share will also be a driver to reassess business profile of telcos,” it added.