Honor to launch V9 Mini, the lite version of Honor V9

Moneycontrol News

Honor, the sub brand of Huawei is all set to launch its newest smartphone dubbed as V9 Mini. The new smartphone will be a lighter version of the V9 model, which was launched earlier this year by the company.

A leaked image of the new model has emerged in the cyber space. As per the image, the new model appears to be more compact and sleeker than the previous version, said a report in the Deccan Chronicle.

It comes with a metallic body with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The model will come in at least two colour variants i.e. black and blue. The smartphone will also have a dual camera set up at the back along with an LED flash.

Though not much has been revealed as of now, the new model is expected to have features identical to the Honor V9 and Honor 8 Pro models. The models had two 12 MP rear cameras that came with laser auto focus and 4k video capturing capacity along with an 8MP front camera.

The new model could come with 5.7 inch LTPS LCD display and a resolution of 1440*2560 pixels. Like its predecessors, it could be powered by Kirin 960 processor along with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB. The model is also rumoured to sport a 4000 mAh battery.