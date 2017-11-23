App
Nov 23, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda's Activa crosses 20 lakh sales milestone in 7 months

The company sold 20,40,134 units of the Activa from April to October 2017, HMSI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today said its flagship scooter brand Activa has crossed 20 lakh unit sales mark in just seven months this year.

The company sold 20,40,134 units of the Activa from April to October 2017, HMSI said in a statement.

Activa, which was launched in 2001, had taken seven years to cross the first 20 lakh unit milestone in 2008, it added.

HMSI Senior VP–Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said Activa continues to lead as the highest selling two-wheeler of India.

"Now, as scooterisation has started making rapid inroads in semi-urban and rural areas, Honda is confident that Activa will continue to grow as the number one choice of India," he added.

HMSI had launched 102cc automatic scooter Activa in 2001 and sold 55,000 units in the first year itself. The brand crossed 10 lakh unit mark in December 2005.

