Honda to hike vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 from January

Honda Cars India today said it will increase prices of its models by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2018 in order to offset rise in input costs.

"We plan to hike prices across our models ranging between 1-2 per cent from January," a Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) spokesperson told PTI.

The company is taking the hike due to increase in the cost of base metals, the spokesperson added.

HCIL sells models ranging from hatchback Brio with price starting at Rs 4.66 lakh to Accord Hybrid priced at Rs 43.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier this month, Isuzu had announced to increase prices of its models by up to Rs 1 lakh.

The company sells models ranging from adventure utility vehicle V-Cross with price starting at Rs 13.31 lakh to premium SUV mu-X priced up to Rs 25.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Last month, Skoda Auto India announced that it will hike prices of its vehicles by 2-3 per cent across the entire model range from January 1.