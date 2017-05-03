Honda now sells more motorcycles than Bajaj in India, claims second spot

Scooter market leader Honda has gone ahead of motorcycle specialist Bajaj Auto to claim the second spot in domestic sales of motorcycles.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) clocked sales of 183,266 units in April as against 161,930 units sold by Bajaj Auto during the same month.

Hero Motocorp, the Delhi-headquarter two-wheeler giant, remains the largest manufacturer of motorcycles in India.

Bajaj Auto, the makers of Pulsar and Avenger, witnessed a drop of 19 percent in sales last month from 200,433 units sold in the same month last year. HMSI recorded a growth of 22 percent last month over 150,711 units sold in the same month last year.

In the previous financial year, HMSI’s most popular model, Activa, became the largest-selling two-wheeler brand in India as it went past Hero’s decade-long best–seller Splendor.

YS Guleria, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “After the mega sale of BS III vehicles, the one company that gained the maximum was Honda. We did not carry any burden of BS III stock into the new year. This led to very low stock with dealers."

“In the past few years we have seen that motorcycles move faster during the marriage season especially in the north of India. Bikes are given as gifts. That is why the stock of Shine and Livo stock were too low when we entered April. Shine contributed 50 percent to total bikes sales last month. We have a back order of 30,000 motorcycles most of which is for the Unicorn 150," added Guleria.

Honda is confident of maintaining its lead over Bajaj in the coming months too as it scales up production. “Everybody is aware there is a capacity constraint till July. From August onwards we are confident of retaining the lead”, added Guleria.

HMSI has set a target of selling 6 million units in domestic and exports markets, including 5.7 million units in the domestic market alone. For this, the company is pumping in Rs 1600 crore this year towards setting up a new production line as well as launching four new products this year.

Honda is adding 600,000 units to the annual capacity at its third plant in Karnataka, taking the plant’s total capacity to 2.4 million and the countrywide total capacity to 6.4 million. The Karnataka plant will thus have four production lines, which will take the total number of production lines to 12. The new line will be operational in July.

India is already the largest market for Honda, globally contributing 30 percent of its worldwide sales. The company is aiming to further enhance its presence in India for which it is adding 500 touch-points this year, taking the total to 5800.

But as many as 75 percent of the new additions will be made in rural areas, taking the market leader Hero head-on as rural markets contribute half of Hero's sales.