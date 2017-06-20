App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 20, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda launches its cheapest scooter Cliq at Rs 42,500: All you need to know

The features include a mobile charging socket, tubeless tyres and under-seat storage. Automatic headlamp on is also standard on the Cliq.

Honda launches its cheapest scooter Cliq at Rs 42,500: All you need to know
Honda scooter Cliq

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

India’s biggest scooter manufacturer Honda on Tuesday launched yet another gearless scooter called Cliq, priced at Rs 42,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powered by a 110cc engine, the same unit which powers the best-seller Activa, the Cliq is the cheapest scooter sold by Honda.

It is nearly Rs 8,700 cheaper than the Activa 4G which is priced at Rs 51,172 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Specially developed to "maximize utility" with additional value of comfort and convenience for utilitarian customers, the Cliq is aimed at further maximising Honda leadership in the scooter space.

The Cliq will compete against the TVS Scooty priced at Rs 40,000, and the TVS Scooty Zest 110 which is priced at Rs 47,000.

Minoru Kato, President and Chief Executive of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. said: “Six out of 10 two wheelers sold in India belong to 100-110cc segment. Within this segment automatic scooters have witnessed tremendous growth and now account for almost half of the total size. With the highly increasing demand and varied customer needs, this segment it poised to sub segmentation.”

The new model comes equipped with Combi-Brake System with equaliser technology. This technology distributes braking force proportionately between front and rear wheels simultaneously by pressing just the left lever. This results in reduced braking distance and improved balance.

The features include a mobile charging socket, tubeless tyres and under-seat storage. Automatic headlamp on is also standard on the Cliq.

The new model will be manufactured at Honda’s second factory in Tapukara, Rajasthan. It will be available for sale across India in a stage-wise manner. The Cliq comes with four colour options and two variants.

The Cliq is first all-new brand in the gearless scooter category, with the last launch being the Aviator. The company created a new segment with the launch of the Navi, a crossover between a motorcycle and a scooter, launched last year. The Navi is also a gearless vehicle but not classified as a scooter.

tags #Business #Companies #Honda

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.