App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 02, 2017 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India April domestic sales go up 38% to 14,480 units

The company had sold 10,486 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Honda Cars India April domestic sales go up 38% to 14,480 units

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 38.1 percent increase in domestic sales at 14,480 units in April.

The company had sold 10,486 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 438 units of small car Brio, 2,061 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 2,029 units of compact sedan Amaze and 5,948 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,266 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 701 units.

The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 36 units and Accord Hybrid 1 unit last month.

In addition, it exported a total of 442 units during the month under review. HCIL said it has received overwhelming customer response for the newly-launched Honda WR-V and the new Honda City. It has received over 25,000 bookings for Honda City since its launch in mid-February and 12,000 for WR-V since its launch in mid-March.

On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "The new fiscal year has begun on a positive note and we hope to continue the growth momentum.

tags #Business #Honda Cars India #SUV

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.