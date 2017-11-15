App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HOEC to produce oil from Mumbai field by 2021, invest $43 mn

HOEC is the first company out of the 31 that signed contracts for the fields won in the auction in March, to have submitted a field development plan (FDP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd (HOEC) has submitted a USD 43-million development plan to bring to production the Mumbai offshore oil field it had won in the first discovered field auction in March.

HOEC is the first company out of the 31 that signed contracts for the fields won in the auction in March, to have submitted a field development plan (FDP).

"We have submitted to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) an FDP for B-80 block that envisages production of 5,000 barrels of oil and 15 million standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2020-21," HOEC CEO P Elango told PTI.

The B-80 block, which lies in the vicinity of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) giant oil and gas fields in Mumbai offshore, is estimated to hold inplace reserves of 40 million barrels of oil and 26 billion cubic feet of gas.

related news

Elango said the plan envisages drilling two new offshore wells and installing a Mobile Offshore Process Unit (MOPU).

The processed oil and gas will be transported by connecting to nearby oil and gas pipelines of ONGC for delivery to customers at an estimated capital investment of about USD 43 million over 30 months, he said.

"For HOEC, this foray into iconic Mumbai offshore area on the west coast will open up an exciting new phase and will build on its experience to enhance our core competence as a low cost and fast-track developer of oil and gas fields," he said.

Besides B-80, HOEC is focused on raising natural gas output from its Assam fields, where commercial production started recently.

HOEC sells 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas from the Dirok field in Tinsukia district of Assam to Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. The output is planned to be raised to 36 mmscfd or 1 million standard cubic metres per day by April 2018, he said.

Production from Dirok will be over 12 per cent of total gas production in Assam. About 8 mmscmd of gas is produced in Assam currently.

Also, it is working on reviving production from PY-1 oilfield in Tamil Nadu by drilling two wells that would raise the output to 10 mmscfd, from 2.5 mmscfd, he added.

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Oil Exploration Co #mumbai

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.