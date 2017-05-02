App
May 02, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HMSI sales up 34% in April at 5,78,929 units

In the domestic market, sales grew 33 per cent to 5,51,884 units last month as against 4,14,035 units in April 2016, the company said in a statement. Exports grew 59 per cent to 27,045 units in April as against 17,030 units in the same period of previous fiscal.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today reported 34 per cent increase in total sales at 5,78,929 units in April. It had sold 4,31,065 units in the same month last year.

Exports grew 59 per cent to 27,045 units in April as against 17,030 units in the same period of previous fiscal.

