H&M, Decathlon, IKEA want exemption from MRP rules

European brands IKEA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Decathlon are seeking to be exempted from Maximum Retail Price (MRP) norms in India as they believe that it complicates business procedures, reports the Economic Times.

The companies claim that the products sold are sourced directly from suppliers across the globe, which result in no price manipulation.

In March, Moneycontrol had reported the story with the government considering letting companies do away with the mandatory practice, which global retailers find restrictive, as part of broad plans to ease regulations.

“Certain single brand retailers that want to invest in the Indian market say that getting an MRP stamp [that displays price of a particular product] on every item in the store is a cumbersome process,” a senior government official had told Moneycontrol.

The authoritative bodies are likely to do away with the MRP tag as more and more companies seek to be exempted from these norms.

One of the major reasons for companies seeking exemption is that it makes it difficult for the European companies with global supply chains to to segregate products meant for sale in India and label them, abiding by the rules.

According to the petition sought by the European Business Group to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, foreign single-brand retailers see MRP as "one of the biggest challenges to operate in the Indian market.”

Currently, it is mandatory for the MRP to be on every product. It includes information about the manufacturer or importer, date of packaging and expiry and other details.

Doing away with the MRP tag may require legislative changes, including amendments in the law that was introduced in 1990.