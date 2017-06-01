App
Jun 01, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Petroleum seeks shareholders' nod to issue bonus shares

State-run Hindustan Petroleum has sought shareholders' nod for issuing one bonus share for every two held, capitalising reserves of about Rs 508 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum seeks shareholders' nod to issue bonus shares

State-run Hindustan Petroleum has sought shareholders' nod for issuing one bonus share for every two held, capitalising reserves of about Rs 508 crore.

The company has proposed an ordinary resolution through postal ballot for capitalisation of Rs 507.94 crore standing to the credit of Security Premium/Free Reserves and issue bonus shares of Rs 10 each, Hindustan Petroleum stated in a BSE filing today.

A full paid bonus share of Rs 10 each would be issued for every two existing equity shares of Rs 10 each held by members, it said.

These bonus shares would not be eligible for final equity dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and will be treated as increase in share capital of the company held by each member.

The voting period for the resolution would be from June 2 to July 1, 2017.

Considering the large free reserves of the Corporation, the board in its meeting held on May 26, 2017, had recommended the capitalisation of reserves of Rs 507.94 crore and issue of bonus shares to eligible shareholders.

