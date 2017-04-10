App
Apr 06, 2017 07:53 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

High Courts & Supreme Court have powers to call all tax files: DS Saksena

The government's effort to combat black money has found support from most quarters, especially provisions like limiting cash transactions to 2 lakh rupees and restricting high-value donations to political parties. But experts warn that the government might have gone too far in providing the tax man with unchecked powers to search, seize and attach properties.

CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair caught up with DS Saksena, Former Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai; Corporate Tax Lawyer, HP Ranina; CEO of Dhruva Advisors, Dinesh Kanabar and Former Addl Solicitor General, Biswajit Bhattacharya to discuss more about this.

Watch accompanying videos for more...

