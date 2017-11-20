App
Nov 20, 2017 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL bags Rs 128-crore job order from BSNL

"The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 128 crore approximately from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd for supply of packet microwave radio systems on pan-India basis for BSNL mobile network," HFCL said in a BSE filing.

Home-grown telecom gearmaker Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) today said it has bagged a Rs 128-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

"The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 128 crore approximately from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd for supply of packet microwave radio systems on pan-India basis for BSNL mobile network," HFCL said in a BSE filing.

The company said the equipment purchase order is part of a turnkey project and the balance order for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.

Stock of HFCL was trading at Rs 27.90, up 4.10 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE.

