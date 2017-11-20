HFCL bags Rs 128-crore job order from BSNL

Home-grown telecom gearmaker Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL) today said it has bagged a Rs 128-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

"The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 128 crore approximately from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd for supply of packet microwave radio systems on pan-India basis for BSNL mobile network," HFCL said in a BSE filing.

The company said the equipment purchase order is part of a turnkey project and the balance order for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.

