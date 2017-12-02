Hero MotoCorp sales up 26% in November

Hero MotoCorp today reported 26.13 percent increase in sales at 6,05,270 units in November as against 4,79,856 units in the year-ago month.

This sales growth has been driven by the company's popular brands Splendor, Passion, HF Deluxe, Glamour motorcycles along with scooters – Maestro Edge, Duet and Pleasure, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Last month sold 5,25,224 units of motorcycles and 80,046 units of scooters, it added.