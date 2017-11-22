Hero Motocorp bets on premium bikes despite past setbacks

Hero Motocorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, is keen to spruce up its presence in the premium bike segment where it has just 3 percent market share and a string of past failures.

The Delhi-based company feels that it is ‘grossly under-represented’ in the segment, which has seen a series of launches from every manufacturer in the last 18-20 months.

Pune-based Bajaj Auto (along with partner its Austrian partner KTM) is the market leader in the premium segment (classified as those with engines around 150cc or more) while Hero is the leader in the economy bikes (100-110cc) segment.

Ashok Bhasin, head of sales, marketing and customer care, Hero Motocorp said, “The premium (segment) itself is made up of two sub-segments. There is the below 200cc and then there is the above 200cc. We recognize that we are grossly under-represented in the premium segments in both parts.”

Hero currently has just three models in the premium segment, Karizma ZMR, Xtreme Sports and Achiever 150. It showcased a concept off-road bike at the EICMA show in Italy recently called Xpulse Adventure. It is promising to launch more bikes in this segment with an aim to improve market share.

“Later part of the year and in the new fiscal we are going to introduce new products to improve our product portfolio presence and thereby to begin to grow in that market segment and obviously that would then start reflecting in share. It is a journey, it could take several quarters and launches. But we believe in the (product) portfolio. We would be committed to improving our performance in the premium (segment) which would be reflected in the future,” said Bhasin.

Despite being one of the earliest to enter the premium segment, Hero has not achieved a significant mass. The company (Hero Honda back then) launched the CBZ - a 156cc bike - in 1999, a full two years before the current segment leader Bajaj Pulsar.

While CBZ changed itself to Xtreme with Hero’s break up with Honda seven years ago, at least three other bikes from the premium segment were progressively phased out by Hero. These include the Hero Impulse, Hunk and Karizma. The company did launch a new model based on the Karizma called Karizma ZMR, but it failed to create an impact against strong competition.

Bajaj Auto not only revamped its entire Pulsar and Avenger portfolio but also added new products such as Dominar to its line-up. Similarly, Yamaha launched upgraded versions of the FZ and Fazer with 250cc engines and Suzuki launched the Gixxer and Intruder bikes.

While a 200cc Apache was launched by TVS Motor, the company is gearing up for a 310cc bike launch in the final quarter of this year. Several other foreign players are interested in launching bikes in the premium segment.