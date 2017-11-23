Here’s why Royal Enfield is launching Interceptor & Continental GT in Europe before India

If you having been left wondering why Royal Enfield is launching its two most awaited bikes – Interceptor and Continental GT – in overseas markets before doing do in India, the answer is weather conditions.

The Eicher Motors-controlled leisure bike brand is launching the two bikes in Europe in April 2018, six months before their scheduled India launch, because that is when summer hits that continent, thereby kick starting the ‘bike buying season’.

"The selling season in Europe and UK starts actually in March, April, May, June; those are the selling months. We will actually miss some of those months now, but at least we will catch that deal end of the selling season in Europe, if we are able to meet our targets now," said, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eicher Motors.

Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are powered by twin cylinder, 650 cc engines, which are the most powerful and biggest in size made by the company till date. The bikes were developed at the company's technical centers in UK and Chennai. The brand’s largest-selling model at present is the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

"If we do India launch first, then we will certainly not meet the selling season in Europe. So that's the reason we are doing Europe first and then eventually we will sell in India. But that will certainly be second half of next year," said Lal.

The other important reason why Royal Enfield is reluctant to start selling the bikes in India first is because it wants to focus on quality and avoid a repeat of past issues pertaining to fit and finish, and overall quality.

Therefore, the ramp up in production will be a slow one and will be done in a controlled manner. A faster ramp up inherently carries the risk of shifting focus from consistent levels of quality.

"Ramp up will be slow, capacity eventually will not be a constraint, but ramp up will be very controlled. We have no rush in the larger scheme of things in the 5-year horizon, it doesn't matter, we're 2 months ahead of that, but what's most important is that we have a very controlled approach to ramping up because that's when potential failures and issues come. It is a new product and new process," the Eicher Motors CEO added.