Here's a list of Motorola phones which will be getting an Android Oreo update

Moneycontrol News

Motorola has given a detailed list of its devices that will be updated to Android Oreo. The company, on Thursday, informed through its official blog page the names of the smartphones that will be upgraded to the new operating system.

Android Oreo, the eighth major version of the operating system was released to the public by Google on August 21, 2017.

The company has not yet given an exact date for the upgrade, but has stated that it will happen soon. “We’re happy to confirm Android 8.0 Oreo will be joining our fleet of Motorola smartphones, starting this fall," a post on Motorola's blog stated.

Even if the rolling out takes over two months, Motorola will still be way ahead of its competitors giving it a significant upper hand.

Most of the recent smartphones from Motorola will be upgraded to the new operating system according to the blog. This will include Moto Z, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force Edition, Moto X4, Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus.