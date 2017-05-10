App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 10, 2017 11:17 AM IST |

Here is what you need to know about Nisaba Godrej

With experience of over a decade at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), the 39-year-old Nisaba Godrej who will be taking over from her father as executive chairperson, is something of a veteran in her own right.

Moneycontrol News

With experience of over a decade at Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), the 39-year-old Nisaba Godrej who will be taking over from her father as executive chairperson, is something of a veteran in her own right. In her various roles at the company, Godrej has displayed her natural chops as a businesswoman in building GCPL as a global brand – most notably in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Nisaba, who is an MBA graduate from Harvard Business School, is credited with fine-turning corporate strategy, while her focus on human capital and innovation in Godrej Industries and Associate Companies (GILAC), has resulted in a talent-led work culture. In the over century-old company where loyalties to the promoter family usually are a factor in promotions, Godrej has been seen to merit priority.

Godrej’s main thrust areas at GCPL have been hiring top talent, widening product base, and buying the right companies. The centrepiece of her push on quality talent was making the organisaiton younger. Thanks to Godrej, the average age of employees is around 35-36 against 40 years earlier.

Before leaving for Harvard, she had cut her teeth on work floor of Godrej Group from 2000 to 2004. In 2006, she worked with Sara Lee as a trainee, then a group company.

Nisa, as she is known, came into her own when she established an M&A cell in 2009 which triggered a series of eight acquisitions in the following two years. This largely helped GCPL take root in new geographies, and grow in the UK, Latin America, Indonesia and Africa.

In 2011, when Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) announced its ambitious plan to aim for a ten-fold jump in revenue over the next ten years. Godrej was seen as the key architect of the firm’s objective.

Under Godrej, the company launched the Rs 1 mosquito repellent for Good Knight Fast Card and a Hit Anti-Roach Gel. She also oversaw the launch of hair care products under the B:Blunt name.

GCPL revenues leapt from Rs 3676 crore in FY11 to Rs 9584 crore last fiscal year – a jump of 6 percent. GCPL’s revenues too soared over 2.5 times in the last six years. Similarly, net profit too grew over three times to Rs 1,304 crore.

Nisaba, who is married and has a son, will have her role cut out now to take GCPL to new heights.

