App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here is Amazon's Andaman story

One of the challenges for an online marketplace is service consistency when delivering to remote locations - like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However Amazon has found a way and makes 700 deliveries a day to an island system that struggles with slow and in some cases, zero internet connectivity, reports CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith.

Jude Sannith
Jude Sannith
Principal Correspondent | CNBC-TV18

One of the challenges for an online marketplace is service consistency when delivering to remote locations - like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However Amazon has found a way and makes 700 deliveries a day to an island system that struggles with slow and in some cases, zero internet connectivity, reports CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith.

Watch video for more….

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.