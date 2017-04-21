Apr 21, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here is Amazon's Andaman story
One of the challenges for an online marketplace is service consistency when delivering to remote locations - like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However Amazon has found a way and makes 700 deliveries a day to an island system that struggles with slow and in some cases, zero internet connectivity, reports CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith.
One of the challenges for an online marketplace is service consistency when delivering to remote locations - like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However Amazon has found a way and makes 700 deliveries a day to an island system that struggles with slow and in some cases, zero internet connectivity, reports CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith.Watch video for more….