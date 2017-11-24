App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 24, 2017 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hep-C, Cancer and Hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

The new price caps are likely to hit many Indian drug makers' domestic formulation businesses

Viswanath Pilla @@viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The national drug price regulator on Friday fixed the ceiling price of 51 more drug formulations that include vaccines and medicines to treat hepatitis-C, kidney diseases, hemophilia B, cardiac problems and cancers making them much cheaper than the prevailing market prices.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which brought 51 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, asked manufacturers that are selling the branded or generic drugs at a price higher than the ceiling price to immediately comply with the notification.

The new price caps are likely to hit many Indian drug makers' domestic formulation businesses.

related news

The 51 formulations include Velpatasvir-Sofosbuvir — the latest two-drug combination used to treat chronic hepatitis C — a viral infection that damages the liver.

Velpatasvir–Sofosbuvir sold by Natco Pharma, Hetero Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s, Mylan and Strides Shasun in India at maximum retail price of Rs 18,500 is now capped at Rs 15,625 for a pack of 28 tablets.

Alteplase Powder for Injection — used as clot buster to prevent strokes and heart attacks — is now capped at Rs 17,235 for a 20 mg pack and Rs 35,985 for a 50 mg pack.

The drug is sold by Zydus Cadila under brand name Actilyse for Rs 19,800 for a 20 mg pack and for Rs 39,375 for a 50 mg pack.

Oxaliplatin 100 mg — a chemotherapy drug used to treat cancers — is now capped at Rs 4,055, while the popular brands sold by Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s range between Rs 4,500 and Rs 7,500.

Coagulation factor IX Powder for Injection 600 IU used in treatment of bleeding disorders such as haemophilia B is now capped at Rs 11,180. The US-based Baxter sells the drug at Rs 12,000.

Drug makers typically give 10-15 percent discounts on MRPs, and drug prices vary in India as per brand reputation with doctors and hospitals.

To make drug prices affordable and accessible, the government has been aggressively pushing for price control, promoting generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi programme and has recently indicated that it is contemplating a law to make generic names mandatory in prescription.

Medical expenses in India are largely met out-of-pocket and often cited in various studies as one of the main reason for people falling into debt trap and poverty.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.