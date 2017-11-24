Hep-C, Cancer and Hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

The national drug price regulator on Friday fixed the ceiling price of 51 more drug formulations that include vaccines and medicines to treat hepatitis-C, kidney diseases, hemophilia B, cardiac problems and cancers making them much cheaper than the prevailing market prices.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which brought 51 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, asked manufacturers that are selling the branded or generic drugs at a price higher than the ceiling price to immediately comply with the notification.

The new price caps are likely to hit many Indian drug makers' domestic formulation businesses.

The 51 formulations include Velpatasvir-Sofosbuvir — the latest two-drug combination used to treat chronic hepatitis C — a viral infection that damages the liver.

Velpatasvir–Sofosbuvir sold by Natco Pharma, Hetero Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s, Mylan and Strides Shasun in India at maximum retail price of Rs 18,500 is now capped at Rs 15,625 for a pack of 28 tablets.

Alteplase Powder for Injection — used as clot buster to prevent strokes and heart attacks — is now capped at Rs 17,235 for a 20 mg pack and Rs 35,985 for a 50 mg pack.

The drug is sold by Zydus Cadila under brand name Actilyse for Rs 19,800 for a 20 mg pack and for Rs 39,375 for a 50 mg pack.

Oxaliplatin 100 mg — a chemotherapy drug used to treat cancers — is now capped at Rs 4,055, while the popular brands sold by Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s range between Rs 4,500 and Rs 7,500.

Coagulation factor IX Powder for Injection 600 IU used in treatment of bleeding disorders such as haemophilia B is now capped at Rs 11,180. The US-based Baxter sells the drug at Rs 12,000.

Drug makers typically give 10-15 percent discounts on MRPs, and drug prices vary in India as per brand reputation with doctors and hospitals.

To make drug prices affordable and accessible, the government has been aggressively pushing for price control, promoting generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi programme and has recently indicated that it is contemplating a law to make generic names mandatory in prescription.

Medical expenses in India are largely met out-of-pocket and often cited in various studies as one of the main reason for people falling into debt trap and poverty.