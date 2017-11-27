HDFC's Mistry says consolidation in real estate sector likely in 3-4 years

In an interview with Moneycontrol's Delhi Bureau Chief and Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury, HDFC Vice Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry spoke at length about a range of issues from the state of the real estate sector, the money market and possible listing of HDFC Mutual.

Here are the edited excerpts:

What’s your view on the current state of the real estate industry?

I won’t say that there is no demand for real estate or that demand is very weak and prices are falling. In some locations prices have been falling, like the Delhi-NCR region, which is (currently) not the best performing market in India.

Having said that, on a pan-India basis, the demand is good and prices have not really come down in a significant manner. Yes, they have not increased. But barring a few locations, there have been no real reduction in property prices.

We have seen this happening many times in the past that there is fear that prices will come down and people will stop buying houses. Then, something happens in the market and something happens in the economy, something happens globally, which changes sentiments.

There are instances of builders going belly up. Isn’t that a cause for worry?

There aren’t many builders that are going belly up. The builder community in India is a very large community. You must be having hundreds of thousands of developers in the country. Obviously, there are big ones and there are small ones. Some of the very small players may not be doing well, and may be in some difficulty. Most of the bigger ones will be doing well. Out of thousands of corporates, there will be four-five-six corporates that are not doing well.

What is the sense you are getting from trends in the home loan market?

Actually, in reality, there has been no reduction in offtake of credit. Believe me. If we add back the (retail and individual) loans we sold in the last 12 months (up to September), we had a 23 percent growth in our loan book. Because we sold loans, our outstanding loans in the balance sheet increased by 15 percent, and on an assets under management (AUM) basis increased by 16 percent. On a base as large as ours, that is reasonably strong growth. I don’t think demand has slowed down or there is any dearth in demand.

There is a view that despite a subsidy of Rs 2.4 lakh for first home buyers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), demand in the `affordable housing’ segment hasn’t really grown. What is your view?

The government has incentivised people to buy houses in two ways: one, there is fiscal benefit that is being provided for housing loans. The interest you pay on a housing loan is tax deducted every year. The quantum of deduction is Rs 200,000. The principal repayment of a housing loan is considered as a saving. Repayment of housing loans up to Rs 150,000 qualifies as savings. So, between the interest and principal repayment of a housing loan, the interest rate effect of taking a housing loan may be coming down to 8.4-8.3 percent to as little as 3.5 percent.

In addition, there is also a subsidy scheme (PMAY). It was announced sometimes in late-March. The individuals are categorised into three different categories (under the scheme). The lower income group, which is the economically weaker section, the middle income group 1 and the middle income group 2. In the middle income group 2, for example, if three conditions are satisfied, then on any loan that you take to buy a house, on up to Rs 12 lakh of the loan, there will be a 3 percent subsidy. This subsidy amount will be paid on the life of the loan on a discounted basis. Our average loan amount today is Rs 26 lakh. Of this, the subsidy amount is Rs 2.4 lakh. The customer gets a loan of Rs 26 lakh. But, when he has to pay back the loan, he doesn’t pay Rs 26 lakh. He pays back Rs 23.60 lakh. So, Rs 2.4 lakh is virtually like a gift given by the government. I guess this availability of subsidy has to be more widely publicised.

One of the conditions (for this scheme) is that you should not be owning any other property at point in time. That acts as a bit of a constraint, because most families will have some property somewhere or the other. It may not be in that city, but in their native place. By virtue of having that property they become disqualified of availing of the subsidy.

The second condition is with regard to the size of the dwelling unit, which has now been raised to 150 square metres, which is decent. Most houses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns will have an area, which is less than a 150 square meters.

The third condition is with regard to the income of the individual, which should be up to Rs 18 lakh a year or Rs 1.5 lakh a month, which is also reasonably alright.

In some ways, the condition of not owning a property acts a disincentive.

It is only the first condition that needs to be looked at.

People who would otherwise be eligible, fall out of the subsidy scheme because of this. We are saying that the subsidy should be available to people who are using the new property they are buying as their primary residence and they do not own any other property in that city. But, if they own some property somewhere else, then it should be alright.

How has the sluggish job creation in recent times affected demand in the real estate industry?

The important thing to understand here is that the average age of a person buying a house is in mid-to-late thirties. The average age of an HDFC customer is 38 years. Less jobs getting created, therefore, doesn’t in any significant manner, change the sentiment of buying a house. What is important is that people who have been working for a long time, continue to hold their jobs. As long as they hold their jobs, their confidence level is fine, their sentiments will be alright and they will look to buy a house.

In India, there are some developers who are operating at an interest cost of 8 to 9 percent, while a majority are still working at around 14-15 percent or even more. Will the latter category survive? Do you think a consolidation is expected?

Absolutely. In the builder community, there are very strong builders, there are not-so-strong builders and relatively weak builders. What has changed over time is that there are more stringent regulations that have come into place. RERA is a not only a very important regulation, but also a stringent regulation as far as developers are concerned. A smaller developer may find it difficult to survive in this regime. So, therefore, it is possible to see some consolidation.

When do you see the consolidation happening?

Next three to four years.

In India, home loans are one of the most secured assets for the lenders as the slippage rate is minimal. Do you think, home loan defaults could rise because of multiple reasons: delayed projects, funds shortage for developers and an uncertain job market?

There are different reasons why defaults take place. What are you talking of are two-three very specific cases, two in the north and one in Pune. Otherwise, by and large, builders going belly up is not a very common thing. People do not generally default on paying dues for a variety of reasons. One, the money is used to buy the house, which in most cases is the primary residence of the individual. You may take a car loan, an auto loan or a consumer durable loan, you may default on these loans. But the last loan you will default is a home loan.

Secondly, all loans that are given in India are repaid through equated monthly instalments (EMIs). In India we have not adopted, fortunately, what used to be very prevalent in the US ten years ago, which caused the subprime crisis, which is `interest only’ loans where you don’t pay back the principal, you service your loan only through the payment of interest. The principal repayment comes many, many years later. If property prices come down, and come down sharply, you can run into negative equity.

In the US, you are not personally liable for the loan. You are only liable to the property that you have purchased. Therefore, a lot of these properties came to the market for sale, which caused defaults. That sort of situation will never happen in India. One, because people are personally liable for the loan, your liability is not restricted to the property. Two, most people who take the loan, stay in the house. There are certain emotional, sentimental and social values attached to that house. Thirdly, the loan is repaid through EMIs, which has a principal component.

What is the status of the proposed merger of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank?

It is not in our hands. We have said many times that there are regulatory costs associated with the merger. It is not something we are working on at the moment. The regulatory cost arising out of a merger comes out of the fact that on the existing balance sheet of HDFC, which is about Rs 3 lakh crore, we have a cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement, we have a SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) requirement, a priority sector lending requirement if we were to fit the HDFC balance sheet into a bank structure.

We had, in the past, sought permission from the regulators to grandfather the existing balance sheet and count the CRR, SLR and priority sector lending only on any incremental funding that we do. The regulators were not in favour of doing it. We have not gone back and represented to the regulators in the last two or three years. Without regulatory concession, a merger is very difficult.

So, the merger is off the table?

As of now, it is off the table. If something changes from a regulatory standpoint, we will revisit it.

Is HDFC’s ownership structure and the extent of foreign holding also a factor?

HDFC’s entire 22 percent shareholding in HDFC Bank is considered foreign. But, 100 percent of our shares are not held by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Seventy-seven percent of our shares are held by FIIs. So, if we were to merge with the bank, purely only a market price basis without considering any premium or discount, then 77 percent of 21 percent will be counted as foreign and 23 percent of the 21 percent, which is the domestic shareholding, will become local. Foreign ownership will actually reduce in a merged entity than in separate two standalone entities.

When do you plan to list HDFC Mutual and HDFC Ergo?

(For listing of) HDFC Mutual we are discussing with our partner, Standard Life. Once we are ready with a decision, we will certainly communicate. My sense is that in the next 12 months we should look at a listing for sure.

What about HDFC Ergo?

There are no immediate plans. We have not had any discussion with our partner. It is something we will bring up maybe 2-3 years later, but currently there is no plan to list HDFC Ergo as we speak.

To what extent has demonetisation helped cutting cast transactions in real estate deals?

The belief or the perception that there are massive amounts of cash in residential real estate is wrong for the simple reason that tax laws in India were amended a few years ago to say that when you sell a property, your sale price will be deemed to be the higher of the price that you are transacting or the price of that property in the location as determined by a ready reckoner. For every area in the country, the government has put up what should be a standard or nodal property price. If you transact at a price, which is lower than that price, you will still end up paying capital gains tax based on the higher price.

What about secondary market property deals?

I am talking about (the) primary (market). Secondary (market) is a problem. Secondary (transactions) is not in anyone’s control. It is a very, unorganised kind of market. Having said that, if you look at the breakdown of transactions between primary and secondary, more than three-fourths of the transactions will be in the primary market.

Do you think the volume of cash transactions in secondary realty deals have come down post-demonetisation?

I think so. I don’t know how much cash still exists in these markets, because it is very difficult for us to know that. But, having said that, there is fear in people’s mind because of demonetisation, fear that they will be put to task if they have lot of cash with them or have unaccounted money with them. In my view, there is a fear in people’s mind. In bulk of the transactions, there is much greater fear than there was a year ago.