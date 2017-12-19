HDFC to raise Rs 2,000 cr on pvt placement basis via bonds

Mortgage lender HDFC will raise Rs 2,000 crore by issuing debt securities on private placement basis.

The '7.55 per cent HDFC, 20 February 2019' secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will be issued on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said.

The issue will open on December 20 and closes the same day.

HDFC shares closed 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 1,718.10 on BSE today.