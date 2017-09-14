Sep 14, 2017 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC MF to revise benchmark index for HDFC floating rate fund from September 15
The scheme is currently benchmared against CRISIL Liquid Fund Index
HDFC Mutual Fund will revise the performance benchmark for HDFC Floating Rate Income Fund - long term plan with effect from September 15, a notice from the fund house stated.
Subsequently, the open-ended income scheme will be benchmarked against CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund Index as against CRISIL Liquid Fund Index at present.All the other features of the scheme remain unchanged.