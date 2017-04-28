App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 28, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr via masala bonds

Country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through rupee denominated bonds (masala bonds).

HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr via masala bonds

Country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through rupee denominated bonds (masala bonds).

"The board of directors in its meeting on May 4 will consider the proposal for issuance of rupee-denominated bonds to overseas investors up to an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore under automatic route during 2017-18," HDFC said in an exchange filing.

The allowed limit of Rs 5,000 crore in a fiscal is over and above the amount that companies can raise through automatic route of external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

In 2016-17, the corporation raised a total of Rs 5,000 crore through masala bonds, which is the maximum permitted amount a company can raise through such instruments in a financial year.

Also, the Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC Ltd) was the first firm in India to tap the route after RBI permitted it in 2015.

Shares of HDFC stock closed 1.93 percent down at Rs 1,537.05 on BSE today.

tags #Business #HDFC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.