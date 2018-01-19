App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 19, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life Q3 net profit up 15%, new business growth robust at 33%

In its first results post the listing on the stock exchanges, the insurer saw new premiums of Rs 7,070 crore being collected for the April to December 2017 period, showing a growth of 33 percent over same period in FY17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private life insurance company HDFC Life Insurance posted a 15 percent growth in profits for third quarter ended December 30, 2017 as compared to a year ago period. In its first results post the listing on the stock exchanges, the insurer saw new premiums of Rs 7,070 crore being collected for the April to December 2017 period, showing a growth of 33 percent over same period in FY17.

In their post earnings call, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, HDFC Life said that they had a robust quarter and that protection business continued to add to individual APE (annualised premium equivalent) for the company.

"Our balanced product mix, diversified distribution network and customer centricity has helped create consistent profitable growth and shareholder value. As on Q3, we have 139 bancassurance partnerships and 21 partnerships in non-traditional ecosystems," he added.

The total premium showed a growth of 20 percent to Rs 14,610 crore aided by strong new business growth of 33 percent and renewal business growth of 9 percent.

related news

The company's persistency ratio for the 13th month stood at 86 percent while the assets under management grew by 27 percent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore. For a nine-month period, the profits rose by 18 percent to Rs 762.16 crore.

In terms of the product mix, unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) contributed 59 percent and conventional products formed 41 percent of the Individual APE (Annual Premium Equivalent).

"Ulips have seen a good growth and last year it was muted due to the bancassurance channel growth slowing. With a positive movement in the equity markets, our customers are tending to choose these products than they did in the past," he added.

Further, 26.2 percent of their individual policies sold during 9M FY18 were protection business policies compared to 20.6 percent in same period last fiscal.

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Life #Results

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.