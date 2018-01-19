HDFC Life Q3 net profit up 15%, new business growth robust at 33%

Private life insurance company HDFC Life Insurance posted a 15 percent growth in profits for third quarter ended December 30, 2017 as compared to a year ago period. In its first results post the listing on the stock exchanges, the insurer saw new premiums of Rs 7,070 crore being collected for the April to December 2017 period, showing a growth of 33 percent over same period in FY17.

In their post earnings call, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, HDFC Life said that they had a robust quarter and that protection business continued to add to individual APE (annualised premium equivalent) for the company.

"Our balanced product mix, diversified distribution network and customer centricity has helped create consistent profitable growth and shareholder value. As on Q3, we have 139 bancassurance partnerships and 21 partnerships in non-traditional ecosystems," he added.

The total premium showed a growth of 20 percent to Rs 14,610 crore aided by strong new business growth of 33 percent and renewal business growth of 9 percent.

The company's persistency ratio for the 13th month stood at 86 percent while the assets under management grew by 27 percent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore. For a nine-month period, the profits rose by 18 percent to Rs 762.16 crore.

In terms of the product mix, unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) contributed 59 percent and conventional products formed 41 percent of the Individual APE (Annual Premium Equivalent).

"Ulips have seen a good growth and last year it was muted due to the bancassurance channel growth slowing. With a positive movement in the equity markets, our customers are tending to choose these products than they did in the past," he added.

Further, 26.2 percent of their individual policies sold during 9M FY18 were protection business policies compared to 20.6 percent in same period last fiscal.