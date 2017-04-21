App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr via infra bonds, debt securities

In a filing to the BSE, HDFC Bank said the board has approved the issue of debt instruments, Tier II bonds and long term infrastructure bonds of up to Rs 50,000 crore.

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr via infra bonds, debt securities

HDFC Bank today said it will raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt securities and infrastructure bonds over the next 12 months.

In a filing to the BSE, HDFC Bank said the board has approved the issue of debt instruments, Tier II bonds and long term infrastructure bonds of up to Rs 50,000 crore.

The securities would be issued on private placement basis, it said, adding that the approval of shareholders for the issuance would be sought in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The bank further said that it will pay a dividend of Rs 11 on every equity share of Rs 2 each out of its net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 14,549 crore, a growth of 18.3 per cent in 2016-17 over the previous financial year.

The board has also approved the reappointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of the bank for the period January 2, 2018, to June 19, 2019. Gopinath had served as a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank till June 2011 and handled key portfolios including banking regulation, financial markets and exchange rate.

tags #BSE #Business #debt #HDFC Bank #tier-II bonds

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.