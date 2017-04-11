App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 11, 2017 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr in next 12 months

The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and senior long term infrastructure bonds up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Bank to raise Rs 50,000 cr in next 12 months

Private sector lender HDFC Bank said it will raise Rs 50,000 crore within a year by issuing debt instruments.

The Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and senior long term infrastructure bonds up to a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

The bank did not mention what purpose it will utilise the funds to be raised.

It said the money will be raised in the period of next 12 months through private placement mode.

The Board of Directors of the bank would consider the proposal at its board meeting to be held on April 21.

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #Private sector lender #tier II capital bonds

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.