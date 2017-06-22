HDFC Bank to organise 500 GST workshops for traders

Private sector lender HDFC Bank today said it plans to organise 500 awareness workshops on Goods and Services Tax (GST).

These workshops will educate traders, merchants, and businessmen on the uniform indirect tax under GST, which will come into effect on July 1, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

More than 500 workshops will be held at over 300 towns and cities in the coming time, it said.

As part of this initiative, the bank will educate traders on benefits, procedures for registering and workflows and case studies.