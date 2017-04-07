HDFC Bank launches its UPI on Chillr

Country's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank today launched its unified payment interface app on the fintech startup Chillr.

"Our association with Chillr goes back to the start-up's early days. With this launch, we are taking it to the next level," its country head for digital banking Nitin Chugh said in a statement.

The UPI on Chillr is in addition to the same facility available on the bank's mobile banking application.

Chillr has been running on IMPS with 11 banks prior to the launch and has achieved a milestone of monthly transaction value of over Rs 500 crore, it said, adding customers of 33 more banks will be able to use its services after today's launch.