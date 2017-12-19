App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 17, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank issues 3 lakh instant credit card

Launched in January this year, InstaCard is delivered to customers within an hour of applying for a credit card in quick and easy steps on net-banking.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has issued 3 lakh instant credit cards within a year of its launch.

Launched in January this year, InstaCard is delivered to customers within an hour of applying for a credit card in quick and easy steps on net-banking, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

With InstaCard, customers can do online transactions on e-commerce websites immediately on receipt of the InstaCard, it said, adding, the physical card is then delivered to the customers within a few days, it said.

Popularly also known as digital credit card, an InstaCard is issued using a combination of credit bureau information, pre-qualification algorithms and checks in the application form, it added.

