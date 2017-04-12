App
Apr 12, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC's no to Tata housing project near Sukhna lake

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said that the permission for bringing up the project, which was granted by the gram panchayat of Sukhna catchment area village and endorsed by Punjab government, is set aside.

In a major set back to the investors of Tata Camelot Housing project, Delhi High Court today held that the project cannot be allowed as it was well within the catchment area of Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said that the permission for bringing up the project, which was granted by the gram panchayat of Sukhna catchment area village and endorsed by Punjab government, is set aside.

It also set aside the environmental clearances given by the authorities concerned for the project.

"The court has examined the area in question, as per the survey of India maps, which indeed falls in the catchment area of Sukhna lake and hence the housing project cannot be allowed," the bench said.

The High Court order came on a plea filed by advocate Aalok Jagga against the grant of approval by various authorities to the Tata housing project near Sukhna lake.

