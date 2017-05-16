App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 16, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech promoters transfer shares worth over Rs 1k cr

HCL Technologies' three promoters today transferred more than 1.24 crore shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore to another promoter entity.

HCL Tech promoters transfer shares worth over Rs 1k cr

HCL Technologies' three promoters today transferred more than 1.24 crore shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore to another promoter entity.

According to block deal data available on the BSE, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Shiv Nadar Foundation and HCL Corporation sold a total of 1,24,25,000 shares or 0.87 per cent stake in HCL Technologies to another promoter group firm Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi).

Individually, Shiv Nadar Foundation sold 52 lakh shares, followed by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art 40.5 lakh and HCL Corporation 31.75 lakh.

These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 858 a unit, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,066.06 crore, as per the data.

At the end of the March quarter, Vama held 40.89 per cent stake in the IT firm.

HCL Corporation, Shiv Nadar Foundation and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art held 0.87 per cent, 0.36 per cent and 0.28 per cent stake, respectively, in HCL Technologies as of the March quarter.

Shares of HCL Technologies ended the day on BSE at Rs 849.45, down 0.20 per cent from the previous close.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.