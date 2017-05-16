HCL Tech promoters transfer shares worth over Rs 1k cr

HCL Technologies' three promoters today transferred more than 1.24 crore shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore to another promoter entity.

According to block deal data available on the BSE, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Shiv Nadar Foundation and HCL Corporation sold a total of 1,24,25,000 shares or 0.87 per cent stake in HCL Technologies to another promoter group firm Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi).

Individually, Shiv Nadar Foundation sold 52 lakh shares, followed by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art 40.5 lakh and HCL Corporation 31.75 lakh.

These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 858 a unit, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,066.06 crore, as per the data.

At the end of the March quarter, Vama held 40.89 per cent stake in the IT firm.

HCL Corporation, Shiv Nadar Foundation and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art held 0.87 per cent, 0.36 per cent and 0.28 per cent stake, respectively, in HCL Technologies as of the March quarter.

Shares of HCL Technologies ended the day on BSE at Rs 849.45, down 0.20 per cent from the previous close.