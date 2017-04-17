App
Apr 17, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL renews IT engagement with Singapore Exchange

The new contract expands the scope from the earlier year 2010 engagement covering IT infrastructure, data centre services and IT management, HCL said in a statement.

HCL Technologies today said its IT services engagement with Singapore Exchange has been renewed for an additional five years.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

The new contract, in a managed services construct, spans IT infrastructure, end–user computing, data centre, cloud services, workplace transformation, managed networks and enterprise security, it added.

"The renewed engagement promises a very exciting journey for both HCL and Singapore Exchange as it leverages automation collaboration, machine learning, analytics and cloud for driving agility, flexibility and enhanced member experience," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President Swapan Johri said.

Shares of the company were trading 0.10 per cent lower at Rs 810.65 apiece on BSE.

