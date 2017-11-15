HCL expands its partnership with JLT to provide cloud, automation services

HCL Technologies (HCL), India’s fourth largest IT services company, on Tuesday said it had entered a five-year IT infrastructure services contract with Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT), one of the world’s leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services.

As a part of the deal, HCL will be implementing a fully automated cloud management platform with advanced automation capabilities, in addition to the IT service desk services that HCL already provides to JLT.

HCL did not disclose the deal amount.

The Indian software outsourcing major has been JLT’s infrastructure services partner since 2010, working to streamline the group’s IT systems and processes, which support over 10,000 employees in more than 40 countries.

“We’re very excited at the opportunity to help JLT achieve a higher level of standardisation and consistency across its data and systems, through the next-generation services and automation capabilities that lie at the heart of HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy,” said Sandeep Saxena, Senior Vice President – UK & Ireland, ITO, HCL Technologies.

As part of the expansion of this partnership, JLT will be reducing its data centre footprint by more than 50 percent by implementing an all-flash storage array and cloud-based backups.

“We’ve formed a close working partnership with HCL over the past seven years, which has enabled us to introduce this blueprint for global consistency across our IT operations,” said Conor Whelan, Group CIO, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group.“We are now further investing in modern, agile and scalable technology to transform our infrastructure with automation capabilities,” he added.