Have put in effort to build McDonald's brand in India, says Vikram Bakshi

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reinstated Vikram Bakshi as the Managing Director of Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) - a joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald's that operates the fast food chain in north and east India. This brings to an end a three-year long protracted legal battle between the US-based food giant and Bakshi.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Bakshi said he hopes that the NCLT decision will restore some normalcy between both the parties.

On the business front, he said that a lot of efforts have been put in to build the McDonald's brand in India.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview:

Prashant: It's been a long battle. You have come out on top. You have been reinstated as the chief at the company. Your first reaction on the NCLT order, what in the order stands out and what is the way forward as you see it from here?

A: I feel fully vindicated that the NCLT has stated clearly that our case of operation has been proved. Further what one is elated about is that it has put into position a methodology on the basis of which the company can go back to its original functions, original way of working.

Prashant: Which is essentially the fact that they have appointed an ex-Supreme court judge, right?

A: In reality what will happen is that while I regain my saddle of the Managing Director, the purpose of putting an administrator is largely to ensure that decisions for the benefit of the company are taken. You do appreciate, this is a 50-50 joint venture and the either partner could hold up the function of the company on the basis of the voting rights. So the NCLT chairman and the other members have very clearly stated that the purpose of putting the administrator in this place is to ensure that decisions for the benefit of the company are pushed through.

Priya: As we speak there are some proceedings that are still remaining in the London Court of International Arbitration. What is going to be your strategy there? Will you be taking the NCLT order there and how soon can we expect resolution?

A: One of the other things, if you go carefully through the order, which is of great importance, is that the NCLT has stated that all steps pursuant to my non re-election of MD is unfair, is wrong and therefore we believe and that is my belief that the NCLT order has fast reaching effect because arbitration started only after the first step and that was my non re-election.

Priya: In terms of legal proceedings going forward, is there a timeline that you have in mind and how soon can we expect things to normalise going forward?

A: The normalcy would normally return when two partners can sit across the table and sought out the issues and one really hopes that with this decision which is very clear, categorical, there will be some rethinking and we could sit across the table and bring normalcy back to the lives of about 7,000 people that work with us.