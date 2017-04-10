App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 06, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Have not faced any problems in Karnataka due to drought: Bharat Financial Inclusion

The drought in Karnataka is not new. However, the company in the last two years have not faced any problems due to drought, said PH Ravikumar of Bharat Financial Inclusion.

PH Ravikumar
PH Ravikumar
Non-Executive Chairman | Bharat Financial Inclusion

With many states like Tamil Nadu (TN) and Karnataka facing drought situation, there is an acute shortage of drinking water and news of huge crop losses.

The damage due to drought is not felt only by the people but there is news of some collateral damage being felt by the micro-finance industry too (MFI).

However, PH Ravikumar, Non-Executive Chairman, Bharat Financial Inclusion is surprised with this sudden concern for MFIs due to drought because usually, MFIs do not disburse crop loans but largely lend to allied activities.

He said the drought in Karnataka is not new, it was there even before demonetisation. The company in the last two years have not faced any problems in Karnataka due to drought, he added.

There are reports that Karnataka forms around 14 percent of the total MFI market and smaller portion from TN, and now the problem seems to have compounded for the MFIs with farm loan waiver announced in Uttar Pradesh.

For full interview, watch video

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.