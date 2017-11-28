App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hastun Agro expands presence in Maharashtra

The company would also sell the other product offerings from the company including flavoured milk, ghee, butter, skimmed milk and dairy whitener in the outlets.

PTI
 
 
Arun Icecreams, the popular ice cream brand of city-based Hatsun Agro Product, as part of expanding its presence in Maharashtra has opened two new outlets in Mumbai.

The new outlets in Mulund and Bhiwandi would strengthen the retail presence of dairy products manufacturer to 50 in Maharashtra, a company statement said.

According to company Chairman and Managing Director, RG Chandramogan the firm currently sells ice cream brand in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Goa. "Hatsun Agro Products began its initial journey with Arun Icecreams and we are happy to launch this brand in Mumbai through our Hatsun Daily outlets", he said.

Hatsun Agro currently retails popular Arokya Milk and Arun ice creams, operates ice cream parlours under brand 'ibaco'. The company also ships its products to 38 countries, the release added.

