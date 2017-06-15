App
Jun 15, 2017 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana govt to install 109 mobile phone jammers in all jails

The Haryana government has decided to install 109 mobile phone jammers in all 19 jails of the state, except the one in Gurgaon, to strengthen the security in prisons.

The state government has already sent a proposal to the Centre to sanction about Rs 10.64 crore for installating 17 mobile jammers in the Gurgaon district jail.

"The proposal, approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will cost over Rs 68.22 crore for which a budgetary provision has been made in the current financial year," an official spokesperson said here today.

In the first phase, 14 mobile phone jammers would be installed by a Government of India undertaking, he said.

There are three central jails in Ambala and Hisar and 16 district jails in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jind, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Sonepat, Palwal, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Panipat.

