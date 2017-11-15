Hartek Power bags HVPNL project

Hartek Power today said it has bagged an order from the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL) for executing a gas-insulated substation at the national cancer institute of AIIMS in Jhajjar district.

The scope of the project includes complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the 132-KV substation right from the survey, design and engineering to supply, construction and project management.

The project, scheduled to be completed by September next year, will cater to the electricity requirements of the 31- acre national cancer institute of All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jhajjar having a 710-beds hospital, 15 laboratories for principal investigators and a separate diagnostics block, said a company statement here.

Hartek Group Chairman and Managing Director Hartek Singh said, "This project, which happens to be our first one, reflects our commitment to invest in most up-to-date technologies like GIS and thereby contribute to the country's smooth transition to a smart and more reliable power infrastructure."

Hartek Power, EPC arm of the city-based Hartek Group, has created immense value in the T&D value chain, as reflected in its execution of more than 150 high-voltage and extra high- voltage substations and transmission lines, he said.

Some of the key projects executed by the company include 13 bays of a 220-KV substation at the first in-house 4x300-MW thermal plant of Reliance Energy at Shahjahanpur, UP and 132-KV substation projects for a 40-MW solar plant in Rajasthan, the statement said.