Hartek bags 1,025 MW solar grid EPC orders in FY17

City-based Hartek Power today said its solar grid EPC order size increased by 733 per cent to 1,025 MW in 2016-17, compared to 123 MW orders in the previous fiscal.

The 1,025-MW solar grid EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects won by the company include 30 substation projects of up to 220 KV spread across 10 states, the company said in a statement here.

Hartek Power will provide complete turnkey solutions for these projects and execute post-inverter works covering the design, engineering, supply, installation, automation and commissioning of the power plant electrification, it said.

"Aggressively capitalising on India's solar overdrive, we have prevailed over many big players to bag these orders. Given favourable market scenario, proactive approach of the government is pushing solar power and our unmatched expertise in connecting solar projects to the grid, we have surpassed the 500-MW target quite smoothly," said Hartek Power CMD Hartek Singh.

Having connected 340 MW of solar power to the grid in 2016-17, Hartek Power has commissioned substations for 598-MW solar projects so far. In contrast, the company had executed just 123-MW projects in 2015-16.

Hartek Power is especially focusing on consolidating its position in South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, which offer immense business opportunities in the form of bigger projects, as well as traditionally well -performing states like Rajasthan.

"While tapping business opportunities in the three southern states, where 3-GW tenders are under execution, we are also expanding our operations to new geographies like Jharkhand, which closed the bids for 1.2-GW projects in 2016-17. At the same time, we will further strengthen our hold in states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh," said Singh.