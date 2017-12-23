Haldiram reclaims position as India’s largest snack company after two decades, beats PepsiCo

After a hiatus of more than two decades, Haldiram became India’s largest snack company after overtaking international food and beverages major PepsiCo in sales.

Haldiram finished the year ended September with sales of around Rs 4,225 crore, compared to PepsiCo’s Rs 3,991 crore. Last year, it posted sales of Rs 3,262 crore, while PepsiCo posted Rs 3,617 crore in sales.

The spike in sales that Haldiram witnessed this year was because of a growing trend of people preferring packaged namkeen over western packaged snacks like potato chips and nachos.

Also, despite being the largest in the industry by sales, Haldiram’s grew at a rate of nearly 30 percent, beating the industry’s pace of 17 percent by a fair distance.

This year marked a major turnaround for the snacks manufacturer, who had reported a sales growth of 10-12 percent between 2012 and 2016.

"There was a sharp increase in raw material prices for several snacking products, especially nuts. However, we maintained our price tag and absorbed losses, which helped us gain share not just from existing players but also the unorganised segment since the price differential narrowed down," Kamal Agarwal, 43, a fourth-generation member of the founding family, told The Economic Times.

Agarwal also pointed out that consumers have started correlating Indian snacks and namkeen with healthy food, while chips and other western snacks are being perceived as unhealthy.

On its part, PepsiCo maintained that a comparison between the two would not be fair since the category of products offered by both companies were different.

A PepsiCo spokesperson said in the salty snacks category, the company continues to hold leadership position in the market.

"In the western salty category, with strong double-digit growth, Lay's has been our fastest-growing food brand in the last year on account of premiumisation and innovation with Lay's Maxx and Shapes. In the nachos category, we scaled our presence with the 'Made in India' Doritos, and the product is seeing strong preference and traction amongst consumers. We have further expanded our salty snacks portfolio last year with Kurkure Triangles, which is also growing in double digits,” the spokesperson said.