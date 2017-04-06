App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 05, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

'H1B visa uncertainty can impact US Cos' growth'

The Donald Trump administration recently announced steps to combat H1B visa abuse and issued new guidelines. The US justice department issued a stern statement to employers saying that it will not tolerate misuse of the visa process to discriminate against US workers. However, Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO at WNS and Chairperson, BPM Council at NASSCOM thinks uncertainty over H1B visas could impact the ability of US companies to grow.

The Donald Trump administration recently announced steps to combat H1B visa abuse and issued new guidelines. The US justice department issued a stern statement to employers saying that it will not tolerate misuse of the visa process to discriminate against US workers. However, in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah, Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO at WNS and Chairperson, BPM Council at NASSCOM thinks uncertainty over H1B visas could impact the ability of US companies to grow.

Watch video for more…

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.