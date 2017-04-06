'H1B visa uncertainty can impact US Cos' growth'

The Donald Trump administration recently announced steps to combat H1B visa abuse and issued new guidelines. The US justice department issued a stern statement to employers saying that it will not tolerate misuse of the visa process to discriminate against US workers. However, in an interview to CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah, Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO at WNS and Chairperson, BPM Council at NASSCOM thinks uncertainty over H1B visas could impact the ability of US companies to grow.