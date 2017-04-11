H1B Visa: NASSCOM spent Rs 2.8 crore on lobbying with US govt in 2016

Moneycontrol News

Indian IT companies over the past one year have been facing tough time because of factors such as tightened H1B visa norms in the US, Brexit and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

In a bid to safeguard the interests of companies, industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) spent USD 440,000 (approx Rs 2.8 crore) in 2016 to lobby with the US Congress. The amount is the highest ever spent by the body since 2003 ? the time it began pushing for more liberal regulations for Indian IT engineers, according to opensecrets.org.

Since becoming the 45th President of the US, Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders to fulfil his campaign promise of 'America First' and making the country great again by bringing back jobs.

The new reforms proposed in the H-1B visa programme have particularly been a thorn in Indian IT/BPO sectors flesh, as doubling salary of visa holders to USD 1,30,000 could lead to large-scale job losses and incur a hefty cost on them.

NASSCOM has argued that outsourcing jobs to India has been beneficial for US as in turn many companies have hired locally and have created employment opportunities within the country as well.

In an earlier conversation with Moneycontrol, Partha DeSarkar, CEO of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), one of the leading BPOs in the country, said that the company has hired around 6,000 people in North America, who are local Americans and Canadians.

"About 42 percent of the company?s revenue comes from onshore US, so we have created a lot of jobs in the US. We are hiring local Americans," he said.

Since 2003, NASSCOM started using the services of US lobbying firm Hill and Knowlton to push its case to senators in the US Congress.