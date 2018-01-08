H-1B issue not a worry yet for US-based Indian techies

Even as the H-1B visa issue continues to make headlines here, Indian techies in the US say they are not worried about being asked to return back home just yet — a stark contrast from the uncertainty they faced around the same time last year.

Several Indian H-1B visa holders in the US that Moneycontrol spoke to pointed out that unlike in India, mainstream media outlets in the US were not talking about the “self-deportation” proposal that McClatchy reported in December.

The news portal said the US government was considering new regulations that could potentially stop hundreds of thousands of foreign workers from keeping their H-1B visas while their green card applications are pending.

“I haven't seen any single mainstream news channel here publishing it,” said a 34-year old Indian techie whose husband is an H-1B visa holder and works for one of the largest US-based technology companies. “Stress is always there about the new rules, but this news about extension or self-deportation being reported in India was over the top,” she added.

Most hold the view that while the Trump administration is making good on his campaign promise to curb the misuse of the H-1B visa regime, any large scale change will not come into effect overnight.

“There are no H-1B woes really. We (Indian techies) are all at a stage where we don’t want to keep worrying about this. We will see what to do if at all an order gets passed or this proposal becomes law,” said another engineer who has been in the US for eight years now, and is working with a hardware giant on an H-1B visa.

Agreed a New York-based executive at a US-based financial firm. “The mainstream media (in the US) is… mostly looking at wider immigration reforms, which includes H1B, as well as immigration of Mexicans into the country,”

The H1-B visa programme, with Indian techies beings its biggest recipients, has been an important reason for the Indian IT industry’s success over the past two decades.

A foreign worker with an H-1B visa can stay in the US for a maximum of six years, with an initial validity of three years that can then be extended for another three years, according to legal advice site nolo.com.

The total number of Indian engineers on H-1B visas in the US, according to industry insiders, is between 300,000-350,000. This includes employees of Indian IT services and global companies/MNCs.

Last year, when President Donald Trump took office, Indian techies were shaken and worried about their future as uncertainty loomed large over the fate of the H-1B visa programme.

“Nothing related to H1B is being prominently reported and they are looking at immigration issues at a holistic level. Sometimes the H1B issues is seen by the liberals as a tool for filling technology requirements, while for the right wing conservation side, it is seen as something that is being misused by foreigners, specifically Indians,” said the New York executive quoted above.

The Indian IT industry has often been accused of misusing the H-1B visa system, a claim it has consistently denied. The

Over the course of the last year, the US government has attempted to fix some parts of the H-1B regime, including policy memoranda through the legal immigration agency and an executive order named “Buy American and Hire American” to suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid beneficiaries.