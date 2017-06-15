GST impact: Royal Enfield follows Bajaj Auto, cuts bike prices

Royal Enfield is offering a price cut on its range with effect from June 17 as a result of the proposed implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

The announcement by the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer follows a similar announcement by Bajaj Auto on Wednesday who slashed prices by up to Rs 4,500 on its models.

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield, which sells bikes in the range of Rs 1-2 lakh, did not specify the precise drop in prices. The company sells bikes under the brands Thunderbird, Classic, Continental GT, Bullet and Himalayan

Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, "We believe that GST will transform the way business is done in India thus benefitting the economy and our customers. Royal Enfield is preemptively extending the GST benefits to its customers and is ready to implement the on-road price revision on purchases beginning 17th June 2017 on products where applicable.”

GST is proposed to be rolled out on July 1. The benefits arising out of the implementation of GST will differ from state to state and also on motorcycles.