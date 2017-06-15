App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 15, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST impact: Royal Enfield follows Bajaj Auto, cuts bike prices

The announcement by the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer follows a similar announcement by Bajaj Auto on Wednesday who cut prices by up to Rs 4,500

BySwaraj Baggonkar
GST impact: Royal Enfield follows Bajaj Auto, cuts bike prices

Royal Enfield is offering a price cut on its range with effect from June 17 as a result of the proposed implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

The announcement by the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer follows a similar announcement by Bajaj Auto on Wednesday who slashed prices by up to Rs 4,500 on its models.

Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield, which sells bikes in the range of Rs 1-2 lakh, did not specify the precise drop in prices. The company sells bikes under the brands Thunderbird, Classic, Continental GT, Bullet and Himalayan

Royal_Enfield1

Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, "We believe that GST will transform the way business is done in India thus benefitting the economy and our customers. Royal Enfield is preemptively extending the GST benefits to its customers and is ready to implement the on-road price revision on purchases beginning 17th June 2017 on products where applicable.”

GST is proposed to be rolled out on July 1. The benefits arising out of the implementation of GST will differ from state to state and also on motorcycles.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.