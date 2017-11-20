App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 20, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

GSK Health names Navneet Saluja as India Sub-continent head

Saluja, who replaces Manoj Kumar, has also been nominated as a director on Board in place of Kumar, who will pursue his personal interests outside the company, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GSK Consumer Healthcare today announced appointment of Navneet Saluja as the Area General Manager for India Sub-continent.

Saluja, who replaces Manoj Kumar, has also been nominated as a director on Board in place of Kumar, who will pursue his personal interests outside the company, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in a statement.

The changes would be effective January 1, 2018.

Saluja's last assignment with GSK Consumer Healthcare was that of Area General Manager in the Middle East and Africa.

He has over 30-year experience and worked with several organisations including Cadbury, Gillette, Kellogg's, Infocom and Reliance Retail, among others.

Saluja joined GSK in 2008 as sales director for Consumer Healthcare India.

GSK Consumer Healthcare has popular brands as Horlicks, Boost, Eno, Crocin, Iodex and Sensodyne in its portfolio and has a marketing and distribution network which comprises over 700 distributors.

tags #Business #Companies #GSK Consumer Healthcare #Navneet Saluja

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.