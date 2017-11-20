GSK Health names Navneet Saluja as India Sub-continent head

GSK Consumer Healthcare today announced appointment of Navneet Saluja as the Area General Manager for India Sub-continent.

Saluja, who replaces Manoj Kumar, has also been nominated as a director on Board in place of Kumar, who will pursue his personal interests outside the company, GSK Consumer Healthcare said in a statement.

The changes would be effective January 1, 2018.

Saluja's last assignment with GSK Consumer Healthcare was that of Area General Manager in the Middle East and Africa.

He has over 30-year experience and worked with several organisations including Cadbury, Gillette, Kellogg's, Infocom and Reliance Retail, among others.

Saluja joined GSK in 2008 as sales director for Consumer Healthcare India.

GSK Consumer Healthcare has popular brands as Horlicks, Boost, Eno, Crocin, Iodex and Sensodyne in its portfolio and has a marketing and distribution network which comprises over 700 distributors.