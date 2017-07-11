GSFC closes 2 units due to operational hiccups

App
Jul 10, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

In a NSE filing, the GSFC said it has made an emergency shut down of Ammonia-IV plant on July 6 due to detection of leakage of high pressure process gas from hot header of reformer box.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFC) has shut down two units of its integrated plant because of operational issues.

In a NSE filing, the GSFC said it has made an emergency shut down of Ammonia-IV plant on July 6 due to detection of leakage of high pressure process gas from hot header of reformer box.

The Urea-II plant has also been shut down due to non- availability of carbon dioxide (CO2) gas which is by product of Ammonia-IV plant, it said.

"All other plants of GSFC are operational with supply of ammonia from ammonia storage tanks. Efforts are being put to rectify the problem and put back the plant on regular operation," the company said.

Meanwhile, the NSE has sought clarification on this. It has asked the company to provide estimated time of closure of the two units, contribution of these units to the company's total turnover/net worth in last fiscal and any binding agreement entered to sell these unit/division.

The company provides crop nutrition solutions. It is also into business of trading pesticides, zinc sulfate, magnesium sulfate, among others.

