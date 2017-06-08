Growth woes: Infosys said to have extended 2020 target of $20 bn revenue by two years

Moneycontrol News

Caught between geopolitical uncertainty from rising global protectionism and an emerging wave of automation, Indian IT firms have been in a tight spot for the past couple of months.

Amid the backdrop, it emerges that the country's premier technology firm Infosys has extended its 2020 revenue target of USD 20 billion to 2022 now, reports the Mint.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one board member admitted to the newspaper that Infosys had dropped the long-term goal.

Infosys’ FY17 annual report does not mention the revenue goal -- not even as a footnote, as the Mint report points out -- as opposed to the detailed description it had put in its previous annual report.

Infosys has always maintained that the target has been "aspirational" in nature rather than something it wanted to achieve at all cost.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys, said that the company is witnessing a cost take-out by clients as they are asking vendors to take a cost-out for existing work by 20-30 percent.

"The traditional core business is seeing huge commoditisation and pricing pressure," he said.

"Clients are throwing open for rebidding most of the deals that are coming up for renewal and asking for 20-30 percent cost take-out. While you may have been a successful partner, clients are asking for a cost reduction of 20-30 percent due to commoditisation of traditional core services. At the same time, the pace of reinvestment is happening at a much slower pace compared to the cost take-out," he added.

The advent of disruptive technology and growing geopolitical concerns have put the IT sector's revenues in a bottleneck. It is understandable that with such conditions it will be a tough task to meet such huge targets.