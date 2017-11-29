App
Nov 28, 2017 10:12 PM IST

Ground report from Unjha: Gujarat votes on December 9

In just a little more than a week, Gujarat goes to the polls. While political commentary and rhetoric is high, CNBC-TV18 has been tracking the mood on the ground as part of our special series Election Caravan. In today's special we travel to the town of Unjha. This town houses the world's largest market for spices and condiments like jeera, saunf, isabgol and tilli. CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla found out how exports have been hit due to the implementation of GST.

